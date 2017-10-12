Case of stolen motorcycle leads to two arrests

A 45-year old man has been arrested by the Oconee Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges in an investigation that started September 2 with the report of a motorcycle stolen near Westminster. The Sheriff’s Office has announced charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and other offenses against Brantley Keith Black. Officers say they found a Harley Davidson Sportster in a building and a search produced guns, methamphetamine, and prescription drugs. A second man was also arrested. The Sheriff’s Office announced William Grover Bearden was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

