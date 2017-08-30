Cash stolen during restaurant burglary

Oconee Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into a restaurant burglary near Seneca. The crime was discovered yesterday morning at the YoGo Express on Wells Highway. Damage was done to YoGo equipment, including a computer monitor and a cash register whose drawer was emptied of cash. Officer John Crum found evidence that the intruder or intruders during the night Monday apparently used a crowbar to make their entry. An employee reporting for work discovered a damaged cash register on the floor.

