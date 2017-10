After Tropical Storm Nate dumped five inches of rain in Walhalla and forced the closing of the entire Brown Building downtown, Rachel Bible cried. She and her husband, Morris, are the long-time owners and operators of American Upholstery on S. College Street. The Bibles have rented a nearby store building–the former Todd’s Paintts and Decorating—and will re-open their upholstery business there on Monday.

