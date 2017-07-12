CAT route changes announced

Changes to CAT bus routes are the topic for three public hearings this month and next. Planned is an additional Orange bus on Campus routes to increase frequency to 5 to 6 minutes. A new Central Route will connect Southern Wesleyan University and Central downtown. The Red Route will offer 15 minute service Monday thru Thursday with a turn around at Central City Hall. No change planned for the Pendleton Route. The hearings will be 5:30 pm Thursday, July 27 at CATbus headquarters in Clemson; 5:30 pm Tuesday, august 1 AT Central City Hall; AND 7 PM Thursday, August 3 at catBUS Headquarters, Clemson. Written comments should be addressed to Clemson Area Transit, Attention: Keith Moody, Interim CEO/GM, 200 West Lane, Clemson, SC 29631 or by email at clemson.cat.gt@gmail.com and must be received by 4 pm Wednesday, July 26.

