Challenge to Oconee business community August 21

In the opinion of an Oconee tourist leader, county restaurants and retail stores should consider hours the day before and the day of the total eclipse of the sun. Ken Sloan of Mountain Lakes CVB says, “This will be a huge opportunity for us to showcase our county, hospitality, and your business to those who will be looking for things to do and places to dine while they await that brief period of darkness on Monday afternoon (August 21.) Several eclipse events are planned for the area, including Chattooga Bell Farm where 1,500 tickets have been sold for an evening of food and entertainment and on-site camping. Most important, Sloan says, is for everyone to wear eclipse glasses to protect their eyes.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+