Charles Sanders

Seneca – West Union Police Chief, Charles Edward Sanders, Jr., 47, loving husband of Telitha McGuffin Sanders, 101 Stonebrook Drive, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at his residence. A funeral service for Chief Sanders is scheduled for 11 am, Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Seneca Church of God. The family will receive friends from 5-9 pm, Friday, July 28, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home and from 10-11 am, Saturday prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family is at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to Hospice of the Foothills, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672 or to any Oconee County Police Departments. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+