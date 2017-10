Newry, SC — Charlie “Leon” Nicholson, 62, husband of Hilda Cecelia Carver Nicholson, of 338 South Avenue, Newry, passed away, Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at his home. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 20, 2017, at Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, October 19, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the home.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+