Charter school to help children with dyslexia

This is National Dyslexia Month, and an attorney says a charter school is being established to help those in Oconee and Anderson who have difficulty with accurate or fluent word recognition, poor spelling and decoding abilities. During a meeting near Seneca this morning, Adam Artigliere said the project will be called the Lakes and Bridges Charter School. To audience that included Seneca Mayor Dan Alexander, Artigliere said there is a chance the school will be located in Oconee County and he praised Seneca officials for their willingness to help bring that about.

