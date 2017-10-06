Chauga River cabin on Westminster agenda

The issue of the mayor’s cabin on city property at the Chauga River is an agenda item for next week’s meeting of the Westminster City Council. Under new business, the agenda shows council members Doug Williams and Susan Ramey will raise the issue during Tuesday’s meeting. At an August meeting, Williams quarreled with Mayor Brian Ramey over the deadline that the city gave Ramey to satisfy the city council directive that the cabin be removed. A late September deadline was in place. But Ramey said he was being delayed by a required forester’s plan to satisfy the concerns of the group Upstate Forever. The city has a conservation agreement with Upstate Forever that restricts what can be done on the property.

