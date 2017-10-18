Chrisley has not withdrawn his candidacy

In spite of rumors to the contrary, Randy Chrisley of Westminster says he has not withdrawn his candidacy for a seat next month on the city council. He’s one of two candidates for the seat that offers an unexpired term, due to a resignation. The Chrisley candidacy withdrawal talk was fueled, in part, by Chrisley’s getting up from the audience and walking out of this week’s city council meeting. Today Chrisley explained that he walked out in disgust over what he heard during council’s discussion of the issue with Mayor Brian Ramey about riverfront cabin. He believes too much of council’s October meeting was consumed by the issue.

