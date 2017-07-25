Clemson Epoch: separating fiction from fact

Cottages, townhomes, brownstones and apartments will make up a near 300-unit housing complex in Oconee County that will cater to students in time for the 2019 academic year at Clemson. Developer Hal Grayson, representing the Valeo Group, says the company has built similar projects in the U-S and Europe, but its Clemson Epoch project is to be the company’s flagship U-S project. Grayson dispelled talk, in an interview with 101.7/WGOG NEWS, that his company will seek to build a tunnel beneath the railroad tracks to tie in with the traffic lights at 123 and 93. That leaves a road crossing the railroad in front of Hart’s Cove apartments as the only way in and out. He says his group has started talks with the South Carolina DOT about a traffic light across from the Tiger Paw restaurant.

