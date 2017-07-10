Clemson lab offers new bacteria DNA testing method

A new bacterial DNA testing method offered by Clemson University can help municipalities and storm water managers pinpoint the source of fecal bacteria detected in lakes, rivers, streams, ponds and other surface water. Officials believe the new test will help improve water quality and save time, money and resources. The process amplifies trace amounts of targeted strands of DNA to determine the source of fecal bacteria in surface waters. Scottie Ferguson, Pickens County storm water manager, said the new test will help the county manage limited resources and establish priorities.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+