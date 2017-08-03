Clemson makes outreach efforts leading to the eclipse

How long can you film the sun, without a proper filter, before UV rays will fry for your camera? According to Andrew Garmon, graduate student in Clemson University’s department of physics and astronomy, the answer is about 40 seconds–if you are using your cell phone’s camera. Factoids like that are what Garmon and Amber Porter, physics and astronomy lecturer, communicated to more than 200 people at outreach events held in conjunction with the Pickens County Library System. Their efforts have taken them to elementary schools, daycares and other libraries. Last week Garmon and Porter visited both Clemson Child Development Center and the Happy Happy Hearts Club of Seneca.

