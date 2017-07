A Mexico City man has been identified as the fatality in last week’s pedestrian-train accident in Clemson. Gary Duncan, deputy coroner in Pickens County, says the victim was Garcia-Cabrera Crisoforo. He was 33 years old. According to Duncan, Crisoforo was sitting on the track and tried to get off. The death occurred late at night July 20. The case is being investigated by the Clemson police.

