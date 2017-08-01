Clemson street re-paving starts Thursday

Weather permitting, the project to re-pave two Clemson streets begins this week. The streets are Earle and Fendley streets. Starting Thursday, Earle Street will be closed from “All in Coffee” toward Foy Creek. Until the project is completed, McCollum Street will become a two-way road with traffic control. The entrance to Groucho’s Deli will not be obstructed until the paving work reaches that restaurant. Weather permitting, the paving will be finished by Thursday, August 10. Drivers who make their way to the small area of Clemson should exercise patience while the work is underway.

