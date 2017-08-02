Clemson university is a “Spare the Air” winner

Clemson University and the COMET of the Midlands are being recognized for their voluntary efforts to improve air quality in South Carolina. DHEC awarded Clemson University Parking and Transportation Services for its “Commute Choice Program” which demonstrates that driving a single occupancy vehicle is not the only way a person can commute to campus. The program promotes a carpool program, the use of commuter and airport shuttles, the use of a local all-electric municipal CAT bus fleet, EV charging spaces, Zipcar sharing, and a BikeShare bike rental. The COMET of Central Midlands was recognized for its Clean Fuels Fleet Expansion.

