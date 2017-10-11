Hobe Sound, FL — Clyde Michael “Mike” Roach, husband of Cheryl Ann Roach, of 4847 SE Longleaf Place, Hobe Sound, FL, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017, in Albany, GA. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 13, 2017, at Bountyland Baptist Church with Entombment to follow at Oconee Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, October 12, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Tee of the Palm Beaches, 7301 N. Haverhill Road, W. Palm Beach, FL 33407. The family is at the home of his son, Zack Roach, 364 Bountyland Road, Seneca, SC 29672.

