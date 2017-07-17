Community forum this week!

The Blue Ridge Community Center committee will hold a community-wide forum at 6 Thursday night to report on plans to convert the former Code Elementary/Blue Ridge High School building into a community center. It’ll be an opportunity for the public to learn about the project and how the community can help. The forum will take place in the cafeteria of the former school at 315 Holland Avenue. In addition, there will be a community wide cleanup starting at 8 o’clock Saturday morning. Everyone is invited to turn out and help beauty the building and the grounds

VK Facebook Twitter Google+