Conference at Clemson develops future leaders

A junior at Hartsville High School returned from Clemson ready to lead. Kerlyn Mondesir Jr. plans to pursue a career in government and work to improve the quality of life in disadvantaged communities. The South Carolina 4-H Clementa Pinckney Leadership Conference was Kerlyn’s first experience with 4-H. Thirty high school sophomores and juniors from across the state came to the Clemson campus to take part in activities to promote teamwork, leadership and citizenship. The conference was created last year to honor the late Clementa Pinckney, the pastor and state senator who was among nine churchgoers killed during a Bible study group meeting at a Charleston church. Pinckney was a strong advocate of 4-H

VK Facebook Twitter Google+