Consent order results from contest subpoena

Attorneys in the Pioneer Rural Water litigation have agreed for Pioneer’s lender to produce documents wanted by the City of Seneca. The wholesale supplier has requested documents covering the construction loan and other financial records. The agreement is a consent order made part of the case file. The case is set for trial late next month. The order applies to Pioneer’s lender–CoBank of Colorado–and states that the documents’ are discoverable and the subpoena for them does not place an undue burden or expense on the bank.

