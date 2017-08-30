CPAs testify

Two certified public accountants testified this afternoon in the Pioneer Water plant trial. Each gave contrasting views when it came to the dollar figures projected for the 2.5 million gallon a day Lake Hartwell Water Treatment Plant, which Pioneer has contracted to build next to the Golden Corner Commerce Park. For the plaintiffs, CPA Leroy Eugene Strickland said his analysis of what’s been called an impact study is that if the plant is built, the increased cost to a retail Pioneer customer will rise from $1.83 for every one thousand gallons to $2.90 cents for every one thousand gallons. Strickland also took issue with a conclusion from a second CPA that building the plant is a more “beneficial” option than continuing the wholesale water buys from Seneca and Westminster. The trial is in recess until 9 in the morning. Nine witnesses have testified so far. The plaintiffs plan to call two more. The defense plans to offer five witnesses, including more testimony from Terry Pruitt, Pioneer general manager.

