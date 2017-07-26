Death takes West Union police chief at 47

“It is with regret to announce the sudden death of West Union Police Chief Charles Sanders.” That is the statement last night from Coroner Karl Addis on the death of Sanders, 47 years old. Addis says Sanders suffered cardiac arrest yesterday afternoon after arriving home from work. He was pronounced dead at 5:51 pm at the hospital. About 30 minutes earlier EMS was called to his home. Resuscitation was started. He was transported to the emergency department at Oconee Memorial. Addis says Sanders had a pre-existing cardiac history. His death was ruled natural. Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said, “It is with deep sadness that we at the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office mourn the loss of our friend West Union Police Chief Charles Sanders. I got to know Chief Sanders in my interim role as Westminster Police Chief in 2012 where we served together. Chief Sanders was a humble man that got into law enforcement to help others. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office asks everyone to keep Chief Sanders’ family in your thoughts and prayers.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+