Seneca, SC— Della Fitzgerald Price, 85, wife of the late Ray C. Price, of Seneca, passed away at 11:16 AM, Sunday, July 23, 2017, at AnMed Health Medical Center. A memorial service will be conducted at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. Flowers are accepted.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+