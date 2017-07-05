Walhalla, SC— Diane Chapman Rogers, 61, wife of Roy Dale Rogers, of 309 Lusk Road, Walhalla, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM, Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from3:00-4:00 PM, Thursday, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakeview Assisted Living, 320 Camp Road, Walhalla, SC 29691 or Turning Point Church of God, P.O. Box 328, Walhalla, SC 29691.The family is at the home.

