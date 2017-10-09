Discussed: diverting school funds toward economic development

Edda Cammick, chairwoman of Oconee County Council, says a one-hour Friday evening meeting with school district officials was cordial and pertained to the county’s interest in changing the distribution formula for funds derived from the county’s participation in multi-county industrial parks. Currently, two-thirds of those funds go to the public schools and one-third to the county. But Cammick tells 101.7/WGOG NEWS: “In light of the high millage increase for SDOC operations and to hold the line on county millage, the best solution is to increase the investment in business and industry, the two major sponsors of SDOC operations.” She says other counties don’t share their “FILOT” (fee in lieu of tax)revenues with school districts. Cammick says the bulk of the school operating money comes thru millage and “FILOT” revenues makes up a small percentage. “This will need to be approved through ordinance per usual, but we wanted SDOC to hear it from us,” she says. Taking part in the meeting were District One’s Cammick, District Four councilman Julian Davis, Superintendent Dr. Michael Thorsland, School Board Chairman Andy Inabinet, and District One board member Jerry Lee.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+