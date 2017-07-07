Dismantled Clemson sign to be kept for safekeeping

For now, the dismantled orange sign that stood high up on the historic Clemson House will be kept for safekeeping. This fall, however, the old building is to be imploded to clear the way for the construction nearby of the university’s new College of Business. Good or bad, many people who’ve been to Clemson over the last 50-plus years have reason to remember the Clemson House. The nearest hotel to campus, the Clemson House was a magnet for visitors, for public dining, and even a place to get a haircut. If you happened to be there at fortuitous times you could see a spry Strom Thurmond walk thru the lobby, Kareem Abdul Jabbar duck into an elevator headed for the penthouse, or a young Jane Fonda fumbling her purse for a cigarette. Grouch Marx stayed overnight when he came to consider going into the apple orchard business in Long Creek.

