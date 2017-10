Donald Edward Bennet, 83 of Seneca, SC passed away peacefully at his home on October 3, 2017. Services will be held at 10 AM on October 10, 2017 at Ramsey Creek Preserve, 390 Cobb Bridge Rd., Westminster, SC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to your favorite charity. SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

