Don’t drive while wearing solar eclipse glasses!

For traffic safety, South Carolina DOT urges all drivers not to drive while wearing solar eclipse glasses. Department of Transportation makes the following additional requests to ensure that everyone’s experience on Monday is a safe one: Don’t stop on the road to view the eclipse; find a safe place to watch it. And don’t park on highway shoulders. On Thursday, DOT electronic message boards began running an advisory for motorists to plan ahead for the Monday afternoon event.

