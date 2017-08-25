DOT requests patience on Radisson Road

The final laying of asphalt on the Radisson Road near Seneca should start tomorrow or Monday, according to the DOT’s resident construction engineer. Josh Makison says he realizes the patience of those who travel and live on Radisson has grown thin awaiting the return of the contractor. That same contractor, Makison says, is expected to soon start the re-habilitation of a section of Seneca’s E. Main Street, including the four-way stop intersection at N. Cherry Street.