Seneca, SC — Douglas Eugene “Gene” Burnside, Sr., 73, husband of Patricia Burnside, of 150 Brookhaven Circle, Seneca, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017, at GHS Oconee Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:30-4:00 PM, Tuesday, prior to the service, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to: St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 W. Main St., Walhalla, SC 29691, or American Legion Post 124, PO Box 1026, Walhalla, SC 29691, or the Ebenezer Baptist Church Building Fund, 1405 Ebenezer Road, West Union, SC 29696. The family is at the home. Davenport Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

