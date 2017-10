Walhalla, SC — Doyle Arthur Cannon, 73, of 235 Pine Tree Drive, Salem, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 20, 2017, at Whitmire Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, following the service at the cemetery. Flowers are accepted. The family is at their respective homes. Davenport Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

