Walhalla, SC — Dr. Edward Newman Davis, 83, passed away at his home in Walhalla, SC on

August 25, 2017. He was born on February 16, 1934, in Greenville, SC, to the late Dr. John T. and Nell Balcome Davis of Walhalla. He leaves behind his wife Carolyn Meadows Davis, sons Edward Davis, Jr. (Roger), Ben Davis (Faith), Joe Davis and daughter Donna Richmond (Bruce); six grandchildren: Cory Davis (Hannah), Dylan Davis (Kristen), Logan Davis (Hayley), Jordan Goff, Sydney Richmond, Reilly Richmond; great-granddaughter Avery Davis; his brothers John T. Davis Jr. (Faye), Michael K. Davis (Kay) and their families. A celebration of Dr. Ed Davis’ life will be on Friday, September 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Davenport Funeral Home, 311 Old Hwy 11, West Union, SC. Family will receive visitors after service. Donations in memory of Dr. Davis can be made to the Tribble Center Special Need Foundation or charity of choice. Tribble Center Special Need Foundation

116 South Cove Road

Seneca, SC 29672-6711

Online donations at http://www.thetribblecenter.org/index.php/foundation.

Davenport Funeral Home is assisting the family.