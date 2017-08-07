Drowning caused Anderson woman’s death

An autopsy disclosed that drowning was the cause for the death Friday of an Anderson woman in Lake Keowee. Barbara Lynn Malone was 62 years old. Oconee Coroner Karl Addis said the 62-year old Malone did not sustain any apparent medical issue that could be seen at autopsy to explain why she went unresponsive. Her body was found in waist-deep water near the Keowee Sailing Club. She and two friends had gone wading. Authorities had suspected there might have been a medical issue that caused her to drop below the surface.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+