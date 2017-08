A traffic stop Tuesday night at Seneca on the Wells Highway near Return Church Road resulted in the arrest of a passenger, charged with drug offenses. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Darrell Earl Maxwell Jr. is accused of distributing heroin to an undercover agent August 10 and distributing heroin to an undercover operative four days later. Narcotics agents believe the heroin carried a street value of $1,120.

