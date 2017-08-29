Duke’s tax assessment increased in 2017

The state has calculated a higher assessment to cover Duke Energy’s taxable holdings in Oconee County for 2017. The new Duke assessment arrived yesterday at the office of the Oconee County Auditor. Figuring done by Christy Hubbard, the auditor, shows Oconee public schools can look forward to an extra $1 million this tax season from Duke, the county’s largest taxpayer. The anticipated increase for general county government, Hubbard says, will approximate $293 thousand. Hubbard will appear before County Council September 5 to recommend the tax levy for 2017.

