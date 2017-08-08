Duncan meets with Pence

Rep. Jeff Duncan met today with Vice President Pence, and the turmoil in Venezuela was discussed. The office of the 3rd District Representative released this statement: “It was an honor and a privilege to be invited to meet with Vice President Pence today to discuss important issues in the Western Hemisphere that impact our national interests, including the crisis in Venezuela. As Chairman of the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, it is important that leaders meet to talk through the topics we face as a nation when interacting with our hemispheric neighbors.”

