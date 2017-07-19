Economic development projects for two counties

Two new economic development projects in Oconee and Pickens counties passed muster last night with the Oconee County Council. The council authorized an amended fee in place of tax arrangement with an un-identified Oconee company to make a $70 million investment locally. That company, so far, is publicly referred to as “Project Maxwell.” Another code-named project called “Exodus” is bound to Oconee’s neighbor to the east–Pickens County. Oconee County Council is entering into a joint industry/business park arrangement which commits Pickens County to pay Oconee 1% of the revenue accrued from the project.

