Edda Cammick reacts to judge’s decision

An appeal of today’s ruling by the judge is not something Oconee County Council has discussed, according to its chairwoman, but Edda Cammick gave her personal opinion when asked this afternoon by 101.7/WGOG NEWS. Asked whether she thought there was any value in going to the expense of an appeal, Cammick says she feels that from the county’s standpoint, it’s time to put a stop to the challenge to the water plant project. She further expressed her view that the “real losers” are going to be Pioneer’s customers who, she says, will have to bear the burden of paying to retire the debt from the loan to pay for the project.

