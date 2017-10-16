“Electrical issue” at school near Seneca

Fire fighters and others are investigating the smell of smoke this morning at the Oconee Christian Academy. Charlie King, county fire chief, called it an electrical issue in the kitchen and service area of the school. For pre-caution, all students and staff were temporarily evacuated, but King predicts the school can be re-occupied within the hour. The alarms the sirens that sounded could be heard along nearby SC 188. The school is located on His Way Circle in the Bountyland area.

