Seneca – Elizabeth Sherrer Eberhart, 98, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at The Residences at Park Place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, South Carolina Chapter, 4124 Clemson Blvd, Ste. L, Anderson, SC 29621. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+