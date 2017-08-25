Emma Honea

Westminster – Emma Rogers Honea, 94, widow of the late Guy M. Honea, of 597 South Retreat Road, passed away Friday, August 25, 2017 at Lila Doyle Nursing Care. A funeral service will be held 3 pm, Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Retreat Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm, prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Oconee Memorial Park. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

