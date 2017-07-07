Emotions spill during defendant’s court proceeding

A Seneca judge slapped a contempt of court citation on a family member of the late Ricky Nickles during today’s proceeding for Keena Brown, the man charged with murdering Nickles. The contempt citation was issued against a man identifed as a brother of Nickles, after Judge Danny Singlton and others in the crowded courtroom saw the man make a threatening hand gesture to the defendant. At the time, Brown was separated from all others in the court by a glass partition and wall. Singleton had explained to Brown that today’s proceeding was not a bond hearing, rather a first appearance that lets the defendant know of his right to an attorney and a preliminary hearing before trial. Singleton ordered Nickles’ brother to pay a $100 fine or serve 30 days, after reminding that he had warned everyone to make no outburst from the audience.

