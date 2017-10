Some Seneca police employees smelled smoke this morning in the building that houses the police station and other offices. It’s the former City Hall building on N. 1st Street. A smoke scare is likely to be all that it is, according to Chief John Covington. Out of precaution, however, the fire department has a ladder up against the building, and fire fighters are trying to check for the source of the smoke. Covington says it may be an electrical issue.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+