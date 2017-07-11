Enjoy the water, but play it safe

More public recreation fatalities occur in July than any other month, so the government requests the recreating public to play it safe while on, in, or near the water. Drowning is the leading cause of recreating deaths this time of year. Statistics from the Army Corps of Engineers show 88% of the victims were male, 89% were not wearing a life jacket, and 47% were swimming in areas not designated as swimming areas. One of the most comfortable life jackets of any kind is a manual belt type inflatable jacket.

