Seneca, SC— Ernestine Barton Davis, 77, wife of the late Don Davis, of 102 Carolina Avenue, Seneca, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00–2:00 PM, Wednesday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the home.

