“Exclusive German beer” at Oktoberfest

Walhalla Sertoma Club has contracted with a German beer-maker for the suds to be sold this weekend at Oktoberfest. The big tent under which the Sertomans sell beer each year has been erected, and club leaders are looking forward to the opening of the festivities on Friday evening. The feature of “excusive German beer” is one of several changes the Sertomans are making for their part in the three-day weekend event. Cups of beer will be sold, as always. This year, however, pitcher sales are being replaced by one-litre mugs that’ll be adorned with the logos of Walhalla and the German beer-maker Paulener. As always, the Little German Band will perform, but so will other bands–one of which plans a tribute to the late rock ‘n roller Tom Petty. Proceeds from the beer sales are donated to local schools. Each year the club tries to sponsor a child at special camp for the hearing impaired. Sertoma President Stacy Jackson and vice president Nick Bunning will be the guests on Kris Butts’ morning show at 8:30 Thursday morning.

