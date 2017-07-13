“Exemplary” describes Oconee school cops

School resource officers from the Oconee Sheriff’s Office have been recognized with the 2017 South Carolina Exemplary School Resource Officers Program Award. Thru a vetting process, the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission made the selection. The Oconee program was one of only two in South Carolina to be recognized. Evie Hughes, director of student services for Oconee schools, said the Sheriff’s Office Leadership Camp is an “exemplary program.” Accepting the award in Columbia were Hughes and Lt. Mark Lyles.

