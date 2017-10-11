Fair Play sewer meeting to be in Oakway

For more than 10 years there has been attention to the idea of piped sewer in the Fair Play Community of Oconee County. The county has undertaken the first phase of a Sewer South project with a lift station and a trunk line connecting the Golden Corner Commerce Park property with the county treatment plant in Seneca. Now the county wants to hear from the public about prospects. A public information meeting has been announced for 6 pm Thursday, November 2 at the Oakway Center Gym in the former Oakway public school building on School House Road. At the meeting, an engineering company preliminary plan will be presented and Scott Moulder, county administrator, will conduct a question-answer session with the audience. One Fair Play resident who is interested in the project says he’s disappointed the meeting will take place in Oakway. He fears many Fair Play residents won’t go to it.

