Feds OK Duke’s recreation management plan

Duke’s Keowee-Toxaway project has been re-licensed by the federal government. Now its recreation management plan has also received approval that covers Duke Energy recreation facilities at such popular outdoor spots as Cane Creek, Fall Creek, and Devil’s Fork. The approval came in an announcement last week by Robert Fletcher of “FERC”–the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. “FERC” reached the following conclusion: “The licensee’s plan would provide a variety of recreation opportunities at the project. The plan meets the requirement of Article 406, and has not been opposed by any entities….” Ben Turetsky of “FOLKS” says the Lake Keowee organization remains hopeful that, at some point, Oconee County and Duke will strike a deal that would allow the county to take over the Fall Creek landings and develop a new county park in the form of what the county has at South Cove. But Turetsky says from the county’s standpoint, it’s going to be a matter of whether the money do that will be available.

