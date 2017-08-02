“FERC” reviewing Walhalla request

Mayor Danny Edwards of Walhalla said last night the city is hopeful of an answer soon as to whether it will be allowed to place a raw water intake into Lake Keowee. An intake there is considered key to Walhalla establishing its future water supply by building a treatment plant. At a City Hall meeting, Edwards said the individual at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission assigned to Walhalla’s application has returned from vacation and it’s hoped his review and evaluation will be completed soon.

